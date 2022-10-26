Not Available

Scooby-Doo! And Kiss: Rock and Roll Mystery

  • Family
  • Animation
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Warner Bros. Animation

Get ready to Rock! Scooby-Doo and the Mystery Inc. Gang team up with the one and only KISS in this all-new, out-of-this-world adventure! We join the Gang at Kiss World – the all-things-Kiss theme park, as they investigate a series of strange hauntings. With help from Kiss, they discover that the Crimson Witch has returned to summon The Destroyer from the alternate dimension of Kissteria! The evil duos ghastly plan, to destroy the earth! Can the Gang's cunning and Kiss's power of rock save the day?! Tune in to this Rock and Roll Mystery for some thunderous, heavy FUN!

Cast

Frank WelkerFred Jones / Scooby-Doo
Mindy CohnVelma Dinkley
Matthew LillardShaggy Rogers
Grey GriffinDaphne Blake
Gene SimmonsDemon
Paul StanleyStarchild

