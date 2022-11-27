Scooby-Doo! and the Circus Monsters

Not Available

The scares never end at the world's biggest mini-golf course, where reigning champ Shaggy plays A Terrifying Round with a Menacing Metallic Clown... and scores. Then, the gang heads to Dooville to visit Scooby's family, and arrives just in time to attend Professor Phantasmo's Circus Fantastique, where the calliope music is hypnotizing the crowd to join their "circus of living evil!" Finally, our crimefighters encounter Bedlam in the Big Top at a jinxed circus. Jinkies! Will they discover who's behind the mask of the Ghost Clown?