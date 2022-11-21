Scooby-Doo! and the Creepy Carnival

Not Available

GET READY FOR A SCARY RIDE, SCOOBY-DOO! Everybody loves amusement parks - unless they're haunted! In Scooby's Fun Zone, Scooby-Doo, Shaggy and Scrappy-Doo pit their wits against a msucle-bound strongman. Then, the crew attends a carnival at their Central High alma mater and lose their science teacher, Mr. McDabble, in The Crazy Carnival Caper. Talk about kids with class! Finally, the gang visits a state fair and dreams of returning to the present when they lose Daphne in automated house of the future in High-Tech House of Horrors. Where there's a mystery that needs solving, Scooby-Doo comes through!