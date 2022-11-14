Scooby-Doo! and the Ghosts

Not Available

The thrills kick off with a Cajun caper and a Big Scare in the Big Easy when Scooby-Doo and the Mystery, Inc. crew uncover unearthly spirits at a haunted New Orleans cemetery! Then, the gang heads to Hollywood in Lights! Camera! Mayhem!, where a tour of Piranha Studios brings them face to face with the ghost of a legendary teen idol. Follow Scooby-Doo and his friends for more haunted fun as they outwit a bank robber in Jeepers, lt's the Creeper! Remember, when it comes to solving mysteries involving spooks and kooks, Scooby-Doo and his crew know just what to do!