2004

Scooby-Doo! and the Loch Ness Monster

  • Animation
  • Family
  • Comedy

Release Date

June 20th, 2004

Studio

Warner Bros. Animation

Scooby-Doo, Shaggy, and the Mystery Inc. crew travel to Scotland on vacation and find themselves unexpectedly tackling their biggest monstrosity ever: the Loch Ness Monster! Does it really exist? Early evidence suggests a scary "yes" when something gigantic appears outside the window of Daphne's ancestral family castle. Will Scooby-Doo and crew solve one of history's longest-running mysteries?

Cast

Casey KasemShaggy (voice)
Mindy CohnVelma (voice)
Grey GriffinDaphne Blake / Shannon Blake (voice)
Michael BellDuncan MacGubbin / Mcintyre (voice)
Jeff BennettDel Chillman / Sir Ian Locksley / Harpoon Gunner (voice)
John DiMaggioColin Haggart / Volunteer #1 (voice)

