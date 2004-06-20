Scooby-Doo! and the Loch Ness Monster

Scooby-Doo, Shaggy, and the Mystery Inc. crew travel to Scotland on vacation and find themselves unexpectedly tackling their biggest monstrosity ever: the Loch Ness Monster! Does it really exist? Early evidence suggests a scary "yes" when something gigantic appears outside the window of Daphne's ancestral family castle. Will Scooby-Doo and crew solve one of history's longest-running mysteries?
|Casey Kasem
|Shaggy (voice)
|Mindy Cohn
|Velma (voice)
|Grey Griffin
|Daphne Blake / Shannon Blake (voice)
|Michael Bell
|Duncan MacGubbin / Mcintyre (voice)
|Jeff Bennett
|Del Chillman / Sir Ian Locksley / Harpoon Gunner (voice)
|John DiMaggio
|Colin Haggart / Volunteer #1 (voice)
