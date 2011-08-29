2011

Scooby-Doo! and the Robots is a DVD compilation of 3 robot-themed episodes from various Scooby-Doo series. It was released by Warner Home Video on August 30, 2011. Episode 1: Go West, Young Scoob Episode 2: Gentlemen, Start Your Monsters! Episode 3: Foul Play in Funland First stop is Cyber Gulch, where the Mystery, Inc. gang must solve the riddle of the man-a-trons or get terminated in Go West, Young Scoob. En route to Florida, Freddy runs into a real Monster Truck at a championship stock car race in Gentlemen, Start Your Monsters. Buckle up for a roller-coaster ride of fun and fear in Foul Play in Funland when the gang discovers a fully operated amusement park...with nobody in it! Will they find the phantom in the Hall of Mirrors? Stay tuned for more escapades with Scooby-Doo - and watch out for those robots!