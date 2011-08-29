2011

Scooby-Doo! and the Robots

  • Animation
  • Family
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 29th, 2011

Studio

Hanna-Barbera Productions

Scooby-Doo! and the Robots is a DVD compilation of 3 robot-themed episodes from various Scooby-Doo series. It was released by Warner Home Video on August 30, 2011. Episode 1: Go West, Young Scoob Episode 2: Gentlemen, Start Your Monsters! Episode 3: Foul Play in Funland First stop is Cyber Gulch, where the Mystery, Inc. gang must solve the riddle of the man-a-trons or get terminated in Go West, Young Scoob. En route to Florida, Freddy runs into a real Monster Truck at a championship stock car race in Gentlemen, Start Your Monsters. Buckle up for a roller-coaster ride of fun and fear in Foul Play in Funland when the gang discovers a fully operated amusement park...with nobody in it! Will they find the phantom in the Hall of Mirrors? Stay tuned for more escapades with Scooby-Doo - and watch out for those robots!

Cast

Frank WelkerScooby-Doo / Fred (archive footage)
Mindy CohnVelma (Voice) (archive footage)
Grey GriffinDaphne (Voice) (archive footage)
Casey KasemShaggy (archive footage)
Don MessickScooby Doo (archive footage)
Nicole JaffeVelma (archive footage)

Images