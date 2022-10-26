Not Available

Scooby-Doo! and the Samurai Sword

  • Animation
  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Warner Bros. Animation

The gang of Mystery Inc. take a trip to Japan and find themselves circling Asia and the Pacific in a treasure hunt, racing against the vengeful Black Samurai and his Ninja warriors to find the legendary Sword of Fate, an ancient blade fabled to possess extraordinary supernatural powers.

Cast

Casey KasemShaggy (voice)
Mindy CohnVelma (voice)
Grey GriffinDaphne (voice)
Kelly HuMiyumi / Miss Mirimoto (voice)
Kevin Michael RichardsonSojo / The Black Samurai (voice)
Sab ShimonoMr. Takagawa (voice)

