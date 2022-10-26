Scooby-Doo! and the Samurai Sword

The gang of Mystery Inc. take a trip to Japan and find themselves circling Asia and the Pacific in a treasure hunt, racing against the vengeful Black Samurai and his Ninja warriors to find the legendary Sword of Fate, an ancient blade fabled to possess extraordinary supernatural powers.
|Casey Kasem
|Shaggy (voice)
|Mindy Cohn
|Velma (voice)
|Grey Griffin
|Daphne (voice)
|Kelly Hu
|Miyumi / Miss Mirimoto (voice)
|Kevin Michael Richardson
|Sojo / The Black Samurai (voice)
|Sab Shimono
|Mr. Takagawa (voice)
