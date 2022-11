Not Available

Celebrate the season Scooby-Doo style as Scooby-Doo and the Mystery, Inc. gang face off against festive frights, frosty nights, and - jeepers -the ghost of Christmas, who wants to wish everyone a scary Christmas!In this collection of cold-weather capers, Scooby-Doo and the gang unwrap a series of mysteries in order to stop a group of chilling crooks from stealing the spirits of the season!