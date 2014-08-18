Scooby-Doo! Frankencreepy

2014

Scooby-Doo and those "meddling kids" Shaggy, Fred, Daphne and Velma are back in this all-new original movie! Velma discovers she's inherited her great-great-uncle Dr. Von Dinkenstein’s cursed castle in the terrifying town of Transylvania…Pennsylvania, that is. Just when the Gang persuades Velma to go claim her inheritance, the ghost of Dinkenstein Castle blows up the Mystery Machine as a warning! Now the Crew must spring back into action, but this time it's personal! Who's responsible for the Dinkenstein monster? What family secret has Velma been hiding? Will Fred recover from the loss of his beloved Mystery Machine? Can any helpless snack survive Scooby and Shaggy's monster-sized appetites? This Scooby-Doo adventure has enough spooky fun to make the whole family come alive!