Scooby-Doo! και τα Ζόμπι

Scooby-Doo! and the Zombies is a DVD compilation of 3 zombie-themed episodes from What's New, Scooby-Doo?. It was released by Warner Home Video on August 30, 2011. Episode 1 : Pompeii and Circumstance Episode 2 : The San Franpsycho Episode 3 : Fright House of a Lighthouse Smile and say "ciao!"! The phantom-busters travel to Italy in Pompeii and Circumstance. With a colossal mystery to solve, will our friends be ghoulish gladiator goners, or will their love for Italian art and Scooby Snax save them? Then it's off to the City by the Bay for the Grind Games in The San Franpsycho, where a seaweed-sprouting ghoul from Alcatraz prison cares competing skateboarders to the core. If they don't find the creep behind the Legend of the Creepy Keeper, it'll be lights out in Fright House of a Lighthouse. Who's scared of zombies? Not Scooby-Doo!