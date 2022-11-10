Scooby-Doo! Legend of the Phantosaur

A relaxing spa getaway evolves into a prehistoric panic when Scooby-Doo and the gang uncover the horrible Phantosaur, an ancient legend come to life to protect hidden treasures buried in secret desert caves. But this scare-a-saurus doesn’t stand a chance with Shaggy around, after he finds his inner hero with the help of new-age hypnosis. Like, it makes him more brave and less hungry!
|Mindy Cohn
|Velma Dinkley
|Grey Griffin
|Daphne Blake
|Matthew Lillard
|Shaggy Rogers / Shaky Joe
|Matthew Gray Gubler
|Winsor (voice)
|Fred Willard
|Mr. Hubley
|Gwendoline Yeo
|Ms. Deitch
View Full Cast >