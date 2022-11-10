Not Available

Scooby-Doo! Legend of the Phantosaur

  • Animation
  • Family
  • Comedy

A relaxing spa getaway evolves into a prehistoric panic when Scooby-Doo and the gang uncover the horrible Phantosaur, an ancient legend come to life to protect hidden treasures buried in secret desert caves. But this scare-a-saurus doesn’t stand a chance with Shaggy around, after he finds his inner hero with the help of new-age hypnosis. Like, it makes him more brave and less hungry!

Cast

Mindy CohnVelma Dinkley
Grey GriffinDaphne Blake
Matthew LillardShaggy Rogers / Shaky Joe
Matthew Gray GublerWinsor (voice)
Fred WillardMr. Hubley
Gwendoline YeoMs. Deitch

