2009

Scooby-Doo! The Mystery Begins

  • Animation
  • Comedy
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 11th, 2009

Studio

Cartoon Network

What brings best friends together? For Daphne, Velma, Fred, Shaggy and Shaggy's spunky pup Scooby-Doo, it's a mystery! The feature-length live-action Scooby-Doo: The Mystery Begins original movie takes you back to when four teenage sleuths (plus one dog detective) first met. Unjustly accused of staging a spooky practical joke complete with ghosts, the kids are suspended from Coolsville High.

Cast

Hayley KiyokoVelma
Kate MeltonDaphne
Nick PalatasShaggy
Robbie AmellFred
C. Ernst HarthJanitor
Shawn MacdonaldPrincipal Deedle

View Full Cast >

Images