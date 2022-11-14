Scooby Doo y la WWE - La maldicion del demonio veloz

Not Available

It's pedal to the metal as Scooby-Doo, Shaggy and the gang team up with the superstars of WWE in this hi-octane, all-new original movie! When Scooby and Mystery Inc. visit an off-road racing competition, it's not long before strange events start to occur. A mysterious phantom racer, known only as Inferno, is causing chaos and determined to sabotage the race. It's up Scooby-Doo, Shaggy and their new driving partner, The Undertaker, to save the race and solve the mystery. Along with other WWE superstars such as Triple H, Paige and Shamus, it's time to start your engine and your appetite because Scooby-Doo and WWE are chasing down adventure and laughs just for you!