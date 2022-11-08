Not Available

Join the spook-busting, case-cracking, snack-munching fun as Scooby-Doo and the Mystery, Inc. gang gear up for four of their most frightening adventures ever! Traveling the globe on their ongoing quest to trip up crooks (and chow down on munchies), Scooby-Doo, Shaggy, Daphne, Fred and Velma tangle with a supernatural assortment of eerie adversaries. Facing multiple monsters, ghouls galore and gobs of ghosts, our top-dog detective and those "meddling kids" will stop at nothing to get their ghoul as they confort SCOOBY-DOO'S CREEPIEST CAPERS!