Not Available

Scoop

  • Drama

Director

Philip Martin

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

The Lighthouse

Inspired by real events, SCOOP is the inside account of the tenacious journalism that landed an earthshattering interview - Prince Andrew's infamous BBC Newsnight appearance. From the tension of producer Sam McAlister’s high stakes negotiations with Buckingham Palace, all the way to Emily Maitlis’ jaw dropping, forensic showdown with the Prince, SCOOP takes us inside the story, with the women who would stop at nothing to get it. To get an interview this big, you have to be bold.

Cast

Gillian AndersonEmily Maitlis
Rufus SewellPrince Andrew
Keeley HawesAmanda Thirsk
Billie PiperSam McAlister
Charity WakefieldPrincess Beatrice
Romola GaraiEsme Wren

View Full Cast >

Images