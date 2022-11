Not Available

Scoop the Steam Shovel and Doozie the Bright Red Bulldozer experience all kinds of exciting and funny adventures in these four episodes from the award-winning educational children's program. Join Scoop, Doozie, Axel the Dump Truck and the Cobb family's mischievous garden hose as they sing, share jokes and learn about life's challenges. Episodes include "The Clean Machine," "Hide and Seek," "My Way or the Highway" and "Pretty Strong."