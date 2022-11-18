Scooter: The Beginning

Not Available

It's 1969 and local dimwitted redneck Brando falls into a deep depression after he's endlessly ridiculed about his motorcycle. After a night roaming the desert, he gets a message from God himself, telling him that he will give him a scooter and cure his depression if he finds and kills Charles Manson, preventing the Tate murders. Brando, in a fit of naivete perhaps, accepts the quest and ventures out into the desert with his best friend Skeeter to find the cult leader, but what he finds there will prove to be anything but an easy task...