Scorched Heat

Steve is a successful businessman in Dallas. One day he receives a letter from his old friend Eric in Sweden. Eric is overstrained and threatens to reveal a crime that they committed as children. Steve realizes that he has to go to Sweden and help Eric. Steve's wife Linda insists on coming too. Something she will deeply regret. When they arrive in Sweden they find Eric on the verge of insanity. He raves about their old teacher, who was burned to death in a mysterious fire many years ago. Steve and Linda become involved in Eric's world of illusions. Soon it gets impossible to distinguish between dream and reality. They are more and more affected by an evil force from the other side. The trip that should have been a vacation to Sweden becomes a one way ticket to hell.