Score 2: The Big Fight

Three criminals pull off a major heist at a Tokyo bank and one of them hides the money in aplace that only he knows while the rest go into hiding. A year later, the one who hid the money is now dead and the two remaining robbers are desperate for the loot with crooked cops who are also in hot pursuit of the sizable bounty fast on their trail. They enlist the services of freelance criminals to aid them in their search, except there is a traitor in their midst. With the clock ticking the race is on to find the money first, but at what cost.