Not Available

It's one thing for a girl to have huge tits or a tiny waist, but both of those assets together? You don't see that too often. The 18 rare beauties in SCORE Silhouette 2 are spectacular in every way, from their super-curvy bodies to their in-your-face modeling styles that'll make you feel like you're right in the middle of the action. Features super-stacked blonde beauty Katy Ann, a classic SCORE Girl who just might be the big-tit discovery of the decade...or even the century! Plus readers' wives Shelby Gibson and Victoria Lobov, the legendary Minka, Newcomer of the Year Korina Kova and many more.