Not Available

Having lost what little community support they once had, the Des Moines Vixens, an abysmally bad and extraordinarily unlucky women's professional basketball team, appear headed for extinction. Their prospects brighten, however, when the Vixens' new leadership, a florist and his dope-smoking son, use the profits from their new cash crop (marijuana) to develop the team. Still, if they want to remain in town, the female cagers must prove themselves against a military men's squad. The late NBA great "Pistol Pete" Maravich appears as a member of the Army team.