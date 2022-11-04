Not Available

Scorn

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Darren Huenemann, a spoiled 18-year old plots to have two classmates murder his mother and grandmother so he can inherit their fortunes. His worship of Caligula leads him to treat all like those in the Roman Imperial Court, manipulating, threatening and cajoling those who would stand in his way. Based on a true story of the early Nineties in British Columbia.

    Cast

    		Eric JohnsonDarren Huenemann
    		Brendan FletcherDerik
    		Bill SwitzerDavid
    		Emily HampshireAmanda
    		Michael HoganRalph
    		Pam HyattDoris

