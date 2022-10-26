1973

Scorpio

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Drama

Release Date

April 18th, 1973

Studio

The Mirisch Company

Cross is an old hand at the CIA, in charge of assassinating high-ranking foreign personalities who are an obstacle to the policies of the USA. He often teams up with Frenchman Jean Laurier, alias "Scorpio", a gifted free-lance operative. One day, the CIA orders Scorpio to eliminate Cross -- and leaves him no choice but to obey. Scorpio is cold-blooded and very systematic; however, as a veteran agent, Cross knows many tricks. He can also rely upon a network of unusual personal contacts, some dating back to the troubled years preceding WWII. A lethal game of hide-and-seek is programmed, but what are the true motives of every single player?

Cast

Burt LancasterCross
Alain DelonJean 'Scorpio' Laurier
Paul ScofieldZharkov
John ColicosMcLeod
Gayle HunnicuttSusan
J. D. CannonFilchock

