Not Available

Andrew (Albert Martinez) is meticulous almost to the point of obsession. From the way he carries his clothes to the manner he delivers his Physics lectures, Andrew is methodical in everything he does. But his ordered existence is suddenly disrupted when one sexually adventurous student, Valerie (Joyce Jimenez), starts seducing him. Andrew gives in to the temptation, and soon, the two are caught in an explosive relationship that knows no bounds.