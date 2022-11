Not Available

Scorpions are among the creepier land animals, and this nature short from Eclair lets its audience see that for themselves, with their scuttling gait, their choice of habitats -- it looks like a dry sand pit, somewhere, according to the Dutch titles I saw on the print -- and their charming custom of going up to a mouse a hundred times their size, jabbing it, walking away, and then an hour later, the mouse is twitching and dying, poisoned.