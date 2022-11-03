Not Available

Acoustica is a 2001 unplugged album by German hard rock band Scorpions. Acoustica was recorded during three concerts, at Convento do Beato, Lisbon, Portugal, in February 2001.[1] It was a most unusual set for the band, as Klaus Meine comments on the DVD. The band was supported by backing vocalists, a percussionist, an extra guitarist and Christian Kolonovits (who had worked with the band as conductor and arranger on the Moment of Glory album) on keyboards. He also collaborated on rearranging the songs for the acoustic set. The band performed four new songs: "Life Is Too Short", "Back To You", "I Wanted To Cry" and "When Love Kills Love", which was released as single.[2] All the new songs were featured on the DVD, while "Back To You" was not included on the CD. Acoustica also contains cover versions of songs such as The Cars' "Drive", Kansas' "Dust In The Wind" and the Queen hit "Love Of My Life".