Scorpions: MTV Unplugged in Athens

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

MTV

2013 live release from the iconic German rockers. On September 11 and 12, 2013, the Scorpions played two fantastic acoustic sets in the Lycabettus theatre of Athens. The open-air theatre, which was designed by the Greek architect Takis Zenetos in 1965 is situated on Mount Lycabettus, at 300m height, and offers an impressive view of the Greek metropolis.

Cast

Klaus MeineVocals
Rudolf SchenkerGuitars
Matthias JabsGuitars
Paweł MąciwodaBass
Morten HarketVocals
ScorpionsTheyself

