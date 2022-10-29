Scorpions: MTV Unplugged in Athens

2013 live release from the iconic German rockers. On September 11 and 12, 2013, the Scorpions played two fantastic acoustic sets in the Lycabettus theatre of Athens. The open-air theatre, which was designed by the Greek architect Takis Zenetos in 1965 is situated on Mount Lycabettus, at 300m height, and offers an impressive view of the Greek metropolis.
|Klaus Meine
|Vocals
|Rudolf Schenker
|Guitars
|Matthias Jabs
|Guitars
|Paweł Mąciwoda
|Bass
|Morten Harket
|Vocals
|Scorpions
|Theyself
