Scorpions: Rock In Rio 2019

Classics such as "Rock You Like a Hurricane", "Still Loving You" and "Blackout" will be performed and sung live on October 4th in Rock City. The German band Scorpions, 34 years after having performed for the first time in Brazil, in double dose, in the first edition of Rock in Rio, is back at the festival for another amazing show at Palco Mundo. With a respectable legacy, Scorpions is responsible for influencing much of metal and hard rock, not only from Germany, but from around the world. Unmissable!