Not Available

This video release follows the Scorpions' 1989 Russian tour, with videos from Savage Amusement and Love at First Sting as highlights. 01. Blackout 02. Rhythm of Love 03. Holiday 04. Believe in Love 05. The Zoo 06. Walking on the Edge 07. Long Tall Sally 08. Don't Stop at the Top 09. Rock You Like a Hurricane 10. Media Overkill 11. Passion Rules the Game 12. We Let it Rock, You Let it Roll