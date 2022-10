Not Available

Since the Scorpions' career was at its peak, World Wide Live could not have been recorded at a better time. This 19-track album contains all of their early-'80s hits, and while they aren't as energetic on-stage as they are in the studio, the band still perform with a great amount of flamboyance. The record is the Scorpions' only worthwhile live album and is a must for their fans.