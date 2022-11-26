Scorsese's Goodfellas

Not Available

In this produced by Brett Ratner new retrospective documentary we hear from cast members and additional participants include Harvey Keitel, Leonardo DiCaprio and Terence Winter, creator of Boardwalk Empire and screenwriter of The Wolf of Wall Street. The program gives us thoughts about Scorsese's approach to the material, casting, characters, and performances, costumes and period details, photography, music, and retrospective thoughts about the film. It is filled with memorable stories and observations from a wide array of commentators.