John Duns Scotus was a Franciscan friar who provided the theological explanation of the Immaculate Conception of Mary in the early fourteenth century (500 years before it was proclaimed as a Dogma of Faith of the Catholic Church). "Duns Scotus" chronicles the life and teachings of the blessed in the years between 1303 and 1305. The film also offers a brief look at the childhood of this man and his will to join the Franciscan Order since childhood