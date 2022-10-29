Scott Ian: Swearing Words in Glasgow

Not Available

Legendary heavy metal musician, author, and television personality SCOTT IAN had a lot to say on the European and United States legs of his groundbreaking Speaking "Swearing Words" Tour. After decades-worth of international touring with Anthrax, bumping elbows with illustrious (and sometimes ridiculous) characters all over the media spectrum, and undergoing general "you won't believe this" experiences-- SCOTT IAN certainly had some hilarious and surprisingly personal stories to share.