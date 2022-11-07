Not Available

Scotty Moore & Friends: A Tribute to the King

  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Scotty Moore is joined by some of the world's greatest guitarists in this concert honoring Elvis Presley. Moore, the King's first guitarist, leads this stellar tribute featuring jams by Eric Clapton, David Gilmour, Mark Knopfler, Bill Wyman, Ron Wood, Steve Gibbons, Mike Sanchez, Albert Lee and Paul Ansell. Held in 2004 at London's Abbey Road Studios, the concert showcases 27 Elvis classics. Extras include interviews and rehearsal footage.

Cast

Eric ClaptonHimself
Mark KnopflerHimself
David GilmourHimself
Ronnie WoodHimself
Bill WymanHimself

View Full Cast >

Images