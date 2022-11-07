Scotty Moore & Friends: A Tribute to the King

Not Available

Scotty Moore is joined by some of the world's greatest guitarists in this concert honoring Elvis Presley. Moore, the King's first guitarist, leads this stellar tribute featuring jams by Eric Clapton, David Gilmour, Mark Knopfler, Bill Wyman, Ron Wood, Steve Gibbons, Mike Sanchez, Albert Lee and Paul Ansell. Held in 2004 at London's Abbey Road Studios, the concert showcases 27 Elvis classics. Extras include interviews and rehearsal footage.