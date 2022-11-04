Scout Fellow

Not Available

Baby Huey dreams of becoming a Cub Scout, but the patrol out on a camping trip considers him to be too big and stupid to join. When a wolf shows up all the other ducks run away but Huey mistakes him for the scout master, and asks for his help. The wolf gives him several tasks to perform, all designed with Huey ending up on the wolf's dinner table, but dumb Huey turns the situations and the wolf is rendered harmless. The scouts make Huey an honorary member, and the battered wolf is used as a patrol flag.