Scrambling: Scoring from a Bad Position

John Smith looks at a number of common "bad" situations you find yourself in once you get stopped on a takedown attempt - and how to come out of those positions and score. In this wrestling DVD, Coach Smith concentrates on two main areas - the single leg and high crotch. He shows how to score when you are on your stomach in extended position with hands locked, in a front headlock position, in an underhook and more. He closes the DVD with a couple drills he uses with his wrestlers to reinforce these techniques. These are positions you don't want to be in, but if you get there you can still win the battle and score. These techniques are the same ones he used with great success - winning six consecutive world championships, and will definitely make a difference for you in a match. They will help you recover from a bad shot and put points on the board once you have been stopped. This instructional wrestling DVD is truly a "one-of-a-kind"!