Not Available

Ex-Love Islander Theo and unlucky-in-love Rae try to solve their dilemmas over dinner with their nans. Team GB athlete and ex-Love Island star Theo is torn between chasing the celebrity lifestyle and building a business. Time to head home to Wiltshire, where nan Jan is preparing a steak supper cooked just the way Theo likes it. Meanwhile he’s cooking her a dish she’s never tried before, Jamaican jerk chicken with rice and peas.