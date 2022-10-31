Scrap Heaven

The lives of three people intersect on a late bus ride that's hijacked by a suicidal political flunky. Shingo is a miserable young desk cop bucking for homicide division. Tetsu is a restroom cleaning attendant who has a mentally ill father and a penchant for mischief. And Saki is a petulant druggist/chemist who was born without an eye and keeps her disfigurement hidden behind shades. Months after the hijacking, the trio lives re-intertwine as they playfully seek revenge for their unhappy lives, until the games become deadly serious.
|Joe Odagiri
|Tetsu Katsurai
|Ryō Kase
|Shingo
|Yoshiyuki Morishita
|Nurse Sato
|Jiro Dan
|Dr. Yoshida Seiichiro
|Akira Emoto
|Detective Yabuta
|Hidekazu Mashima
