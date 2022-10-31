Not Available

Scrap Heaven

  • Drama
  • Thriller

Studio

Bandai Visual

The lives of three people intersect on a late bus ride that's hijacked by a suicidal political flunky. Shingo is a miserable young desk cop bucking for homicide division. Tetsu is a restroom cleaning attendant who has a mentally ill father and a penchant for mischief. And Saki is a petulant druggist/chemist who was born without an eye and keeps her disfigurement hidden behind shades. Months after the hijacking, the trio lives re-intertwine as they playfully seek revenge for their unhappy lives, until the games become deadly serious.

Cast

Joe OdagiriTetsu Katsurai
Ryō KaseShingo
Yoshiyuki MorishitaNurse Sato
Jiro DanDr. Yoshida Seiichiro
Akira EmotoDetective Yabuta
Hidekazu Mashima

