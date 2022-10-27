Not Available

Scrappin'

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Tamtam Film

Mirko Talhammer is beyond himself when two strange guys show up in his noble insurance office and remind him where he really comes from: from a scrapyard in the provinces, where careers are not what counts, other things are more important: scrapping things, the family, and every once in a while, a nice fist fight. Mirko left all that behind, but his father messes things up big time when he dies and leaves his son the run down scrapyard - together with his brother Letscho. And Letscho is still ticked off that Mirko deserted the clan. But soon the brothers realize that the Talhammers only have a future if they can pull themselves together and fulfill their father's last wish: to rob a train like real professionals! The coup itself is like a suicide mission, but then Kercher, the Talhammer's biggest nemesis, gets wind of things...

Cast

Lucas GregorowiczMirko Talhammer
Frederick LauLetscho Talhammer
Jan-Gregor KrempWolfgang Kercher
Alexander ScheerRambo Weiler
Lars RudolphTräumchen
Anna BederkeLuzi

