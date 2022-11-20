Not Available

Scrappy Birthday

    For her birthday, Andy presents his sweetheart, Miranda, with her usual present, candy and flowers. Miranda complains she wants something decent for her birthday like a fur coat...which Andy can't afford. A con man tells him he doesn't need money. He sells him a tracking hound and tells him he can hunt for the fox himself. Unfortunately, the fox Andy and his hound find has no intentions of being caught. Eventually, Andy does capture an animal to make a fur stole with. It's not the fox but, rather, something that's more of a surprise.

