Scrapy's birthday party is attended by a raft caricatures of famous movie stars and world leaders, including Mussolini, John D. Rockefeller, Will Rogers, Laurel & Hardy, George Bernard Shaw, Jimmy Durante, King George V,Ghandi, Babe Ruth, Ex-King Alphonso XII, Professor Picard and even Al Capone is seen, unfortunately unable to make it as he's in prison.