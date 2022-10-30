Scrapwood War

Not Available

At their annual summer building club ‘Camp Scrapwood’, best friends Ziggy (12) and Bas (12) find themselves on opposing sides for the first time in their lives. At summer club, best friends Ziggy and Bas (12) are on opposing sides for the first time in their lives. Different secondary schools, different parental expectations and now falling in love with the same girl lead to all-out war between them. They begin to fight. Initially, tougher Bas fights hard, but soon has doubts about the row. Meanwhile, the gentle Ziggy gradually toughens up and becomes determined to win… A family film about friendship, love, jealousy… and being a boy.