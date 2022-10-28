Not Available

SCRATCH is a musical drama that follows Angelot, a young Haitian immigrant who, along with his parents and brother Frantz, arrives in Montreal during the ’90s. Frantz quickly got involved in gang-related crime while the father, Saurel, diligently drove a taxi and lived a life of dignity. Years later, Angelot is now the proud leader of the hip hop act Lights and Shadows. He’s taken over his brother’s enterprise while Frantz is in jail, using the illicit gains to finance the recording of their first studio album. One night, following a concert and what initially looks like a random barroom altercation, Angelot falls into a deep coma, during which occurs a flashback through time, detailing the roots of his derailment.