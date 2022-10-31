Not Available

Directed by Matt Beauchesne at Irons Brothers Productions, "Scratching the Surface" documents the adventures of Julian, along with friends and fellow professionals Dane Reynolds, Taj Burrow, Dusty Payne, Mick Fanning and others as they spend a year hitting some of the world's most beautiful surf spots. Destinations include South Africa, Australia, Indonesia, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, California, Hawaii, France, Spain and Brazil. A large part of the film was also shot in the Mentawai Islands of Indonesia on a boat trip with Dane, Dusty and Taj. "Scratching The Surface" also teamed Julian and Matt with Brain Farm Cinema, whose goal was to evolve the way surf films are made by utilizing helicopters and The Phantom Camera, shooting entirely in HD, and incorporating an energetic and unique soundtrack.