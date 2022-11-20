Scream Free!

Not Available

Here's an "Easy Rider" - inspired plot with the combination of "West Side Story" stars. Richard Beymer falls in love with Lana Wood (sister Natalie wasn't available). They need cash so they agree to help Russ Tamblyn and his gang smuggle grass from Mexico to L.A. on motorcycles. When Beymer objects to narcotics agents being killed, his long-haired pal from the Jets puts LSD in his drink, tries to burn him alive, and has Lana kidnapped. No musical numbers, however. With Bing's son Lindsay Crosby, Joel's son Jody McCrea and deejay Casey Kasem. Directed by Bill Brame ("The Cycle Savages").