Brought to you by the biggest Scream fans you will ever know, Scream: Generations is the terrifying story following a group of high school students being stalked and ultimately killed by Ghost Face. But wait a minute... he isn't real. He's just a fictional character created for a 90's slasher flick... but not to all of us. To some, he's a legend. And now, the world's biggest Ghost Face fan is bringing him out of the movies and into the real world. Remember... IT'S JUST A MASK. Anyone can put it on.