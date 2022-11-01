Scream Girls

Not Available

According to an urban legend, a girl named Hikiko Mori was taunted and bullied relentlessly by her classmates, eventually resulting in her accidental death. Holding a grudge against all bullies, her spirit now haunts her former school, slowly gathering the strength to exact vengeance on the living. A group of frightened school girls decide to investigate the rumors further and what they find convinces them that they have to stop the spirit of Hikiko-san before it's too late.