Screamadelica Live

Filmed at Olympia in London on the 26th of November 2010, this was the first time that Primal Scream had performed their seminal album 'Screamadelica' in its entirety. With the accompaniment of a gospel choir and a brass section and with films by artist JIm Lambie the band brought this brilliant album to life from the ecstatic opening of 'Movin' On Up', through the soul ballads 'Damaged' and 'Shine Like Stars' and on to the triumphant finale of 'Higher Than The Sun', 'Loaded' and 'Come Together'.