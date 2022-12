Not Available

Alex Elkin, bombastic, forthright, ironically abrasive, provocative & witty, is an emphatic & versatile performer. He is fearless and energetic as he dives into characters and tackles taboos and hot button topics. His grievances against puberty, obnoxious pet owners, nosy children, and his epiphanies about bidets and transgender people, are all rendered in highly-detailed hilarity. Serious fun!