Not Available

After fellow train passenger Gerado wakes journalist Noemi, she realizes she's missed her stop. She winds up joining Gerardo to attend his eminent father's funeral. But it turns out the death was a murder, and Noemi's curiosity may put her in danger. Her inquiries lead to a tale of sibling rivalry, profit-based murder and even the supernatural. Directed by Carlos Silva Nigri, this thriller from Argentina stars Vanina Balena and Alejandro Genes.